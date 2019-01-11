The Manor, Springside at Seneca Hill, and Office For Aging Donate Food To Catholic Charities

FULTON – The employees of Seneca Hill Manor and Springside at Seneca Hill, in partnership with the Oswego County Office for the Aging, recently collected food for Catholic Charities of Oswego County’s food pantry.

Food donated
Mary Margaret Pekow, CCOC executive director, left, is with Jason Santiago, vice president and chief operating officer for Seneca Hill Manor and Springside at Seneca Hill, and Elizabeth Weimer, with NY Connects and the Caregiver Services Coordinator for the Office for the Aging.

“We are extremely grateful to the employees of Springside, The Manor and the Office for the Aging for their support,” Pekow said. “Our food pantry is busy year round and can always use a boost from donations.”

For more information on supporting the food pantry or CCOC, contact Pekow at 315-598-3980, ex. 223.

