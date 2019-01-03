The Mary Kay Foundation Awards $20,000 Grant to SAF Shelter

FULTON – In support of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, The Mary Kay Foundation announced that it is awarding $3 million in grants to 150 domestic violence shelters across the country.

The SAF Shelter has received a $20,000 unrestricted grant to support local survivors of domestic violence in Oswego County.

This year’s grant contribution brings the foundation’s total investment in its shelter grant program to $50 million.

The SAF Shelter is an 18-bed facility confidentially located in Oswego County.

It consists of a communal living area, kitchen, playroom, laundry, bathrooms, and an outdoor play area for the children.

The shelter provides food, clothing and a safe environment for individuals and families fleeing domestic violence situations.

Families can stay until their safety concerns are adequately addressed; including finding appropriate housing, linkages to other services, and court orders.

“We are thrilled to have been chosen for this grant,” said SAF Community Response Coordinator Stacie France. “The women and children that are survivors of domestic and sexual violence come to us needing more than shelter. Many are need of basic necessities such as personal hygiene products, clothing and, more importantly, support. This grant will go a long way in helping us meet those needs and provide individuals with a welcoming and safe environment until they find a safe place of their own.”

According to the National Network to End Domestic Violence, more than 72,000 adult and child victims receive domestic violence services across the United States in just one day.

Unfortunately, in the same period of time, more than 11,000 requests for services are unmet due to a lack of resources.

The Mary Kay Foundation was established in 1996 with the overarching purpose of supporting issues impacting women.

In 2000, the foundation expanded to include ending domestic violence as part of its mission.

The foundation is committed to funding the life-saving work of women’s shelters and the annual shelter grant program has helped finance critical needs including emergency shelter, transitional housing, counseling and legal aid.

All of these resources support women and children as they seek refuge and relief on their journey to an abuse-free life.

This year, more than 1,200 organizations applied for the Mary Kay Foundation shelter grants.

“At Mary Kay, we believe in helping women improve their circumstances and live their best lives. One in four women will experience domestic violence in her lifetime and it is our responsibility to support the women’s shelters that aid these survivors,” said President of The Mary Kay Foundation Board of Directors Michael Lunceford. “At the heart of the foundation’s work is the shelter grant program which is actively supported by our independent sales force. We’re proud that our commitment makes such a powerful impact in local communities and in the lives of domestic violence survivors across the country.”

Applications for the 2019 shelter grant program will be available in January 2019.

To learn more about The Mary Kay Foundation and its mission, visit marykayfoundation.org or call 1-877-MKCARES (652-2737).

If you or someone you know is a victim or survivor of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault or stalking, please call our Crisis Hotline at (315) 342-1600. The hotline is staffed by trained counselors and is available 24 hours a day.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...