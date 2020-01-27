The ‘Minetto Way’ is Another ‘Show of Love’

MINETTO – Displays of kindness and being respectful to differences that make each person unique and special have been the “Minetto Way” of showing love to one another.

Minetto Elementary School Principal Jennifer Sullivan said those character traits are a part of the school culture students and staff members have embraced as part of the “Minetto Way” experience.

To help bring some of that to life, motivational speaker Joe Trionfero was invited into the school to speak with students for his show, “Put Yourself in Their Shoes.”

Through his animated and vibrant style, Trionfero taught students that empathy, responsibility and communicating with one another can, and will, make a significant and positive impact on people’s lives. The key, he said, is to be a good listener and to always treat people how one would want to be treated.

Students became engaged in his presentation when he played song and television show clips for students and staff members to guess within one second.

Each clip identified with an emotion and subsequent reactions.

“The Minetto Way is to listen with your heart and stand up for others,” Trionfero said, after he played a clip about no one standing up for Shrek.

Minetto sixth grader Abigail Conzone said the audience hurt Shrek the most in the clip shown because no one stood up against the instance of bullying.

That is something Minetto students and staff members are committed to uniting against.

