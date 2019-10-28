The New McKrells anf The Kinlough Academy of Irish Dance Nov. 2 at the Oswego Music Hall

OSWEGO – With all six players in The New McKrells capable of lead singer status, the harmony vocals of this collective of like-minded musicians is stunning, the energy explosive, each song a gem.

They make their appearance at the Music Hall on November 2.

The venue is the McCrobie Civic Center, 41 Lake St.

Show time is 7:30 p.m.

All are invited to the meet and greet reception beginning at 6:30 p.m.

The Kinlough Academy of Irish Dance performance will begin at 7 p.m.

The lineup can be said to be a who’s who of North Country Roots Music, with each player a top draw in their own right.

Starting with songwriter John Kribs on banjo and both electric and acoustic guitar and Orion Kribs, a world class mandolin player capable of the breakneck speed and nuanced solo work needed to perform in a Kevin McKrell band.

Arlin Greene is a bassist of exceptional abilities, whether it is a high energy bluegrass stomp or Celtic ballad,

Greene’s bass is the foundation the band’s songs are built upon.

It is widely known throughout the northeast that if you need a great fiddler call Doug Moody and percussionist Brian Melick, is worth the price of the ticket all by himself.

Behind all of this is Kevin McKrell, who has performed throughout the U.S., Canada, Ireland, Scotland and Italy.

His songs have been covered by bands all over the world— The Kingston Trio, The Fureys, Woods Tea Company, Hair of The Dog, to name a few.

For further information, visit https://www.kevinmckrell.com/ or view a video at https://www.kevinmckrell.com/video-and-press.

The Kinlough Academy of Irish Dance will begin the night at 7.

They are registered and sanctioned with An Coimisiun, Dublin Ireland.

Dancers are between 5-15 years old. They are led by former championship dancer Siobhan Smith Rodrigues TCRG.

The studio is based in Oswego and offers a variety of classes for all ages and levels of dancers.

View a video at https://youtu.be/Su-5ZqfvWdI.

Concert tickets are $19 (VIP) or $16. Students are $10. Children 16 and younger are half-price and younger than 6 free.

Purchase tickets at any Saturday concert, on the web or at the river’s end bookstore, 19 W. Bridge St., Oswego.

Find more information at https://www.oswegomusichall.org/ or email [email protected]

SAMMY award winner, Irv Lyons Jr. leads off the weekend as the guest host for open mic Friday on November 1.

Open nic runs from 7 to 10 p.m. with all ages and experience levels welcome to perform.

The season continues November 16 with John McConnell opening for Mike Powell, “One of the premier singer/songwriters in music today” NYS Music.

For a complete performance schedule and ticket information, visit https://www.oswegomusichall.org/ or pick up an event schedule from the lobby in the McCrobie Civic Center or stop in at the river’s end bookstore.

The Music Hall is family-friendly, and the atmosphere is intimate with candle-lit tables surrounding a small stage.

Light snacks, desserts and beverages are available for purchase.

Ticket prices for national stage shows range from $13 (advance sale) to $33; Hook events are $12. Students are $10. Children 16 and younger are half-price and younger than 6 free.

Open mic is a $2 donation.

Purchase tickets at any Hook or Saturday concert, on the web or at the river’s end bookstore.

The Music Hall is a non-profit organization that has been run entirely by volunteers from its inception in 1978.

Volunteers can earn admission to shows through various tasks—from running the sound board to making popcorn.

Students can also earn credit for community service. Find more information online at https://www.oswegomusichall.org/ or email [email protected]

