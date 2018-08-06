The Oswego City Band Presents a Concert Comprising of Musicals and Exuberance on August 8th

Oswego, NY – The Oswego City Band presents a concert comprising of Musicals and Exuberance!

Musical selections from the classic The King and I and South Pacific by Richard Rodgers and Arlen and Harburg’s The Wizard of Oz will delight the audience with memorable tunes. Exciting and bombastic music including Holst’s Mars, Franz von Suppe’s Poet and Peasant Overture, Arnold’s Prelude, Siciliano and Rondo. Melodic tunes including the American classic Amazing Grace and Percy Grainger’s Ye Banks and Brae. And of course, no city band concert would be complete without a couple of energetic marches by John Phillip Sousa!

The concert will take place on August 8th at Breitbeck Park at 7:00pm.