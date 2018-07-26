The Oswego Players Present the World Premire of the One Act Play “Acolade for Audrey”

The Oswego Players Present the World Premire of the One Act Play “Acolade for Audrey” In August, The Oswego Players will present the world premier of the One Act Play”Accolade for Audrey” as a fundraiser, written by local playwrights By Dr. Michael S. Nupuf and Stephen Wolf.

“Accolade for Audrey” tells the story of Audrey Marie Munson an American artist’s model and film actress, who was considered “America’s First Supermodel. Audrey was the inspiration for more than 12 prominent statues displayed in prominent places in New York City. Born in 1891 in the Oswego County town of New Haven, Audrey Munson remains a local legend. She lived to be 104 years old, though in her later years, she led a tragic life. Unfortunately mental illness plagued her from her early 30s until her death in 1996

In this production playwrights Wolf and Nupuf chronicle the life of this fascinating woman through flashbacks, unique staging and stunning acting.

The show will be directed by Richard Mosher and features an ensemble cast including Tammy Wilkinson, Beverly Murtha, Norman Berlin III, Chelsea Wahrendorf, Mackenzie Mulcahey and Michael Nupuf.

The show is scheduled to be presented at the Frances Marion Brown Theater on August 18, at 8 p.m. And August 19 at 2 p.m. Ticket prices include: Student and Seniors $9 and. Adults $14. Tickets may be purchased by calling the box office at 315-343-5138 or online via our website: www.oswegoplayers.org

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print

