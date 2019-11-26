The Shineman Foundation Announces Final Grant Awards of 2019

OSWEGO, NY – Twelve not-for-profit organizations received grant awards totaling $593,000 from the Richard S. Shineman Foundation at its November board meeting in the last of three 2019 grant rounds.

All funded projects reach a wide range of people in Oswego County.

As with previous grant rounds, the projects represent a diverse cross-section of community organizations in economic revitalization, education, arts and culture, and health and human services.

The largest award, $150,000, was given to Crouse Health Foundation by the Shineman Foundation in support of its capital campaign to renovate and expand Crouse Hospital’s regional neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) to provide state-of-the-art support services to at-risk babies and their mothers.

Fulton Block Builders, the grassroots organization in Fulton, has continued to exceed expectations for its very successful Healthy Neighborhoods revitalization program, and was awarded another $150,000 matching grant payable in the spring of 2020, following completion of fundraising in Fulton.

Revitalization grants were also given to ARISE for the relocation of its Oswego office and to the Salvation Army of Oswego in support of the repair and resurfacing of its parking lot to address safety concerns.

The Shineman Foundation made a large commitment of $145,500 to The Reading League so it can provide all Pre-K through Grade 3 educators in the nine Oswego County school districts with evidence-aligned reading instruction using livestreaming video technology.

Due to this grant, the league’s five professional development offerings per year will be provided free of charge for five years.

Two education/arts and culture grants were awarded by the Shineman Foundation to organizations expanding their outreach with and into Oswego County schools: The REV Theatre Company (formerly Merry-Go-Round Playhouse) for its touring “Sequential Dramatics Program” and the Museum of Science and Technology’s “Oswego County on the Go” science program, which will bring a 45-minute classroom-based science demonstration to all 78 sixth-grade classes in 16 school buildings in Oswego County.

Several health and human services grants were awarded by the Shineman Foundation: David’s Refuge for provision of respite/caregiver support to parents and guardians of children with special needs; Food Bank of CNY to enhance its Mobile Food Pantry in Oswego County; Journey of Faith United Methodist Church for its Weekend Backpack Program for 150 children in the Hannibal school district; and Victory Transformation to launch its Cars for Change pilot program.

For more information on the Richard S. Shineman Foundation or to search our not-for-profit resources, visit www.shinemanfoundation.org or send questions to [email protected] and keep up with us day-to-day on twitter (@shinemanfound) and on Facebook.

About: The mission of the Richard S. Shineman Foundation is to be a Catalyst for Change to enhance the quality of life in Oswego County.

It will engage in charitable activities with integrity, honesty and compassion, and will pursue excellence through the highest professional grant-making standards.

The Foundation will use its resources to stimulate economic vitality, to encourage strong social bonds that strengthen the community, and to build the capacity of its not-for-profit partners.

