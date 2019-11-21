The Stories Of Our Heroes – From Our Heroes

By Senator Patty Ritchie

As the years and even decades go by, our nation unfortunately loses more and more of its history.

So many memories of our brave military veterans end up never being shared.

I have always believed that it is not only interesting to hear these stories, but in many ways, it is critically important they be told.

Earlier this year, I decided to relaunch my “Veterans Voices” program.

It provides area veterans with opportunities to share their stories, which are then sent to and archived by the New York State Military Museum and Veterans Research Center in Saratoga Springs.

The program ensures the stories of our heroes—and the life lessons they possess—live on forever.

This year through my program, six different military veterans from our region shared their story through “Veterans Voices.”

Three of them served in the United States Navy, one in the Air Force and two in the U.S. Army during World War II.

All six however, had one thing in common.

They all had a sense of pride for their service, and each told stories that demonstrated bravery and heroism difficult for many of us to even imagine.

These heroes survived intense battles, catastrophic events and took part in some of the most historic moments that have shaped our country.

Back on Veterans’ Day, I shared videos featuring their interviews on my website, www.ritchie.nysenate.gov. In the coming weeks, I hope you will take a moment to watch these videos and listen to the stories of these six local heroes.

It is so important to listen to the experiences of those who have put their lives on the line for our freedom.

I am hopeful that the stories told through “Veterans Voices” will inspire those who listen to them today, as well as will inspire future generations to go above and beyond for their country, as well as to appreciate those who have already done so.

