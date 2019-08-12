Theater Arts Youth Academy Begins Second Semester

OSWEGO – On Saturday, August 19, the main doors of the Civic Arts Center will burst open around 9 a.m. as a group of lucky students enters the Oswego Players’ Frances Marion Brown Theater as participants in the second round of The Theater Arts Youth Academy.

And for the next four Saturdays, they will immerse themselves in the magical world of live theater.

TAYA, as it is affectionately called, is a specialized program for students between the ages of eight and 18 who will meet for four Saturdays during August and explore the many facets of community theater.

Some come as actors, some come as dancers, some come because they want to run the lights or build a stage set.

But all come with a desire to learn all they can from some of the most talented theater experts in the area.

This semester TAYA welcomes its artistic director Matt Fleming, OP producer Tammy Wilkinson and OP costume coordinator Marie Sterphone for the opening day’s session.

And what a day they have planned.

After a brief orientation and some ice breaker activities, the group will work with the Oswego Players’ costumer as she takes the group through a series of creative activities titled, “The Costume Makes the Character.”

On the following Saturday, the group will travel to Auburn to spend the day at the Merry Go Round Theater with the cast and crew of “South Pacific.”

Workshops will include working with their dance coordinator, music director and spending time in the costume department.

After dinner with the cast, the group will join the audience to enjoy the musical.

Steve York, professor at SUCO and professional arts and entertainment producer will lead the group in the FMB Theater on the third weekend as he takes the students through some powerful creative expression exercises to hone their skills as performers.

The semester closes on the 31st when TAYA travels to Tyler Hall and the Waterman Theater on the Oswego State campus where they will work with Ola Kraszpulska, acting theater department chair for an all-day big theater experience.

TAYA is made possible through the generous support of the Richard S. Shineman Foundation, the Oswego City/County Youth Bureau, the Oswego County Community Foundation and CNY Arts.

For more information, go to: oswegoplayers.org

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...