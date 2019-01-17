Theater Arts Youth Academy Off to a Rousing Start

Mayor Billy Barlow met recently with Tammy Wilkinson, Producer of the Oswego Players, Inc. to go over plans for the start up of the Theater Arts Youth Academy (TAYA). Mayor Barlow, a long time supporter of the arts, congratulated the Players for their success in receiving grant funding from the Oswego City/County Youth Bureau and the Oswego County Foundation to help make this a reality for students around Oswego and the County.

TAYA recently held an Open House/Registration at the Civic Arts Center’s Frances Marion Brown Theater and welcomed students and parents to tour the facility and learn about the first semester of classes which will begin February 2nd and run each Saturday from 8:45 to 1:15 through the month. As part of the program students will be involved in all aspects of theater in planning for their March 8, 9, 10 productions of “Snow White and the Queen of Mean” a hilarious comedy with all the characters from the original story with a few new twists to the ending.

The Mayor was especially excited about the collaboration that is happening among the Players, the Art Association of Oswego and the State University of Oswego Theater Department in making this one of the most unique and impactful youth theater programs in the area.

TAYA has plans for a more extensive summer semester for students 8 to 18 as they extend these opportunities for the entire 2019 Season.

