Theater Arts Youth Academy Open House

Students ages 8 to 18 are invited to a special Open House at the Oswego Players, Frances Marion Brown Theater in the Civic Arts Center, Fort Ontario Park, Oswego, NY, Saturday January 12th from 1 pm to 3 pm. Come take a tour of our fantastic “little theater by the water” and learn about our new free Theater Arts Youth Academy program that will start in February.

As a participant you will have the opportunity to meet and work with some fantastic teachers in the areas of Acting, Set Design, Costuming, Lighting and Sound, and Graphic Design. Our Saturday workshops will be conducted from 9 am to 1 pm beginning February 2, 9, 16, and 23rd. As part of your attendance, all materials will be provided free of charge.

A registration donation of $20 will be collected to sign up, but will be returned to you when you complete the program.

It promises to be a fantastic learning experience, so tell all your friends as we hope to see you and your parents on Saturday January 12th at 1 pm.

For more information go to our website: oswegoplayers.org

