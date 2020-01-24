Theater Arts Youth Academy Starts Up a New Year

OSWEGO – We are at it again. And boy do we have a year planned for all you young theater buffs. Last year the Theater Arts Youth Academy launched its first year with great success.

And thanks to the support of the Richard S. Shineman Foundation, the Oswego City/County Youth Bureau, the Garrett Dunsmoor Memorial Foundation and the CNY Arts Organization, the Oswego Players’ theater academy is at it again.

Matt Fleming, Artistic Director for the group, invites students between the ages of 8 and 18 to join he and his staff on February 8, at 1 p.m. for a very special open house in the Frances Marion Brown Theater, Civic Arts Center in Oswego.

Come hear about the exciting plans in store for the year and find out how you can be involved.

The year-long menu of programs is free to those who participate.

There will be a $20 registration fee required to join TAYA.

However, that fee will be returned upon completion of any participation in the program.

The first semester TAYA program “Imagination Stage” begins February 22nd and runs every Saturday through March 14.

It’s an exciting time for theater. It’s an exciting time for our youth. Remember the date: Theater Arts Youth Academy open house – February 8

1 p.m.

Civic Arts Center

Fort Ontario Park

30 Barbara Donahue Drive

Oswego, NY 13126

For more information, log onto oswegoplayers.org

