Theater Arts Youth Academy to Begin Spring Semester

OSWEGO – Matt Fleming, artistic director of the Oswego Players’ Theater Arts Youth Academy, along with his talented faculty are ready to launch the spring semester in the Civic Arts Center of Oswego February 2.

Seventeen lucky students ranging in age from 8 to 17 years old will be participating each Saturday in February from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. in a variety of highly engaging theater workshops dealing with the many aspects of community theater.

Thanks to the support of the Oswego City/County Youth Bureau, Oswego County Community Foundation, and CNYArts, TAYA, as it is now known, will be offering continuing workshops, practicums, and live theater performances with youth as its central theme throughout the 2019 season.

TAYA is working in collaboration with the Art Association of Oswego and the State University College at Oswego. Both organizations will be represented on the teaching staff.

Fleming is excited to announce that the Oswego Players will be supporting TAYA when they open their first show of the season, “Snow White and the Queen of Mean” March 8 -10 in the Frances Marion Brown Theater in the Civic Center of Oswego.

More information will be available as the weeks unfold.

The beloved fairy tale gets a sassy reboot by playwright Tommy Jamerson, from Heartland Plays.

In Jamerson’s version, there are a number of twists and turns from the original story that bring on the belly laughs.

And if you think you know what happens when the Evil Queen shows up peddling her poison apple, you better think again as this new version takes a final turn that will surprise everyone in the audience.

Parents are asked to arrive a little early the first day of instruction, as drop off is scheduled for 8:45 a.m. February 2 and pick up is at 1:15 p.m.

TAYA classes continue February 9, 16, and 23.

For more information, log onto oswegoplayers.org and follow on Facebook.

