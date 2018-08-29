Theatre Du Jour brings a feast of CNY local talent to the table this fall.

<blockquote>*Pictured (attached) – Bullets for Broadway’s all-star local cast (l-r) – Beth DeRousie, Pablo Mendoza, Peter Fekete, Matthew Fleming, Jodi Halczyn and Stephanie Johnson. Photo Credit : Nellica Rave*

<img class=”alignleft size-medium wp-image-11841″ src=”https://cnyalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/TDJ_Broadway_AllShows_02-194×300.jpg” alt=”” width=”194″ height=”300″ />Presented in dinner theatre format, Theatre Du Jour presents another stellar interactive musical murder mystery – Bullets for Broadway by David Landau. Mr. Landau is perhaps best known as the inventor of the popular interactive mystery play, having written and produced over 1000 productions internationally for public and private corporations.

A sort of sequel to The Altos, although no knowledge of the first play is required. Gangster Tony Alto and his wife Toffee are back, in a story that answers the question, what would happen if the Sopranos met The Producers. Toffee wants to be a Broadway star and Tony needs to “clean” some money. So he has hired two producers to mount a hit musical – “The Mafia Queen,” starring Toffee. The only catch – the show must be sold out opening night and get great reviews, no matter what it costs – or else! Leave it to Baxter Mallystock (played by Matthew Fleming) and his playwright partner Eli Blain (Pablo Mendoza). You’re invited to the party after opening night to revile as the reviews come in, along with the FBI and a few stray bullets. It’s a brand new evening of Mystery, Comedy, Music and great Food which just goes to prove that sometimes when people say they’re going to make a hit, they mean it!

Bringing “The Mafia Queen” to life are local favorites Matthew Fleming, Stephanie Johnson and Beth DeRousie. New to the TDJ family of artists are Jodi Halczyn, Pablo Mendoza and Peter Fekete. Director Derek Potocki makes his directorial debut for TDJ after gracing the stage a numerous times as an actor this past year.

Bullets for Broadway opens on Thursday, October 11th at The Eis House in Mexico and continues with stops at The Tailwater Lodge (Sunday, October 14th), The Barnes Hiscock Mansion in Syracuse (Tuesday, October 23rd) and Virgillio’s Event Center (Friday, October 26th).

You’ll wanna look like a million bucks, and don your fedoras and furs ladies and gents… this show is seriously interactive and tons of fun! For more information or to secure your tickets – log on to dujourcny.com. Tell um’ Tony sent ya!

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print

