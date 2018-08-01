Theatre Du Jour Has Partnered With The Tailwater Lodge

You can now experience our shows in amazing Altmar, NY.

Interactive. Touring. Dinner Theatre Experience.

BULLETS FOR BROADWAY

Sunday, October 14

6 p.m. Cocktail Hour / 7 p.m. Dinner / 8 p.m. Show

Presented in Dinner Theatre Format –

Your Dinner Theatre Experience includes:

?The best local cuisine

?The best local talent

?A stellar, proven interactive show

?Music and cocktail hour

?Contests and giveaways

?Fab photo opportunities

?Talk back with the actors

?An interactive experience to remember

Show Synopsis:

Tony Alto and his wife, Toffee, are back, in a story that answers the question, what would happen if the Sopranos met The Producers?

Toffee wants to be a Broadway star and Tony needs to “clean” some money.

So he has hired two producers to mount a hit musical – “The Mafia Queen” – starring Toffee.

The only catch – the show must be sold out opening night and get great reviews, no matter what it costs – or else!

Leave it to Baxter Mallystock and his playwright partner, Eli Blain.

You’re invited to the party after opening night to revile as the reviews come in, along with the FBI and a few stray bullets.

It’s a brand new evening of mystery, comedy, music and great food, which just goes to prove that sometimes when people say they’re going to make a hit, they mean it.

THE LODGE – WORLD-CLASS EXPERIENCE

Escape to the Tailwater Lodge for an opportunity to experience the Salmon River Region in Altmar, NY.

At the Tailwater Lodge, you’ll enjoy the best accommodations anywhere on the river, while experiencing everything the lodge has to offer.

Luxurious guest rooms await you, along with amenities to make your stay memorable. Spend a day on the river, enjoy the gourmet comfort food served in the Tailwater Restaurant or try a flight of beer or wine in our Tailwater Lodge Tasting Room.

The Tailwater Lodge. First-class lodging – for those accustomed to excellence.

