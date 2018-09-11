Theatre Du Jour presents Bullets for Broadway!

Theatre Du Jour presents:

Bullets for Broadway!

(A Musical Murder Mystery)

By David Landau

Directed by Derek Potocki

Starring an all-star local cast of “characters” including Beth DeRousie, Pablo Mendoza, Peter Fekete, Matthew Fleming, Jodi Halczyn & Stephanie Johnson!

Gangster Tony Alto & his wife Toffee are back, in a story that answers the question, what would happend if the Sopranos met The Producers. Toffee wants to be a Broadway star and Tony needs to “clean” some money. So he has hired two producers to mount a hit musical – “The Mafia Queen” – starring Toffee. The only catch – the show must be sold out opening night and get great reviews, no matter what it costs – or else! Leave it to Baxter Mallystock and his playwright partner Eli Blain. You’re invited to the party after opening night to revile as the reviews come in, along with the FBI and a few stray bullets.

The Eis House

Mexico, NY

October 11, 2018 Get tickets here!

Tailwater Lodge

Altmar, NY

October 14, 2018 Secure Your Spot!

Virgilio’s Event Center

Fulton, NY

October 26, 2018 Click for Tickets!

Come Play Friends!

Your Dinner Theatre Experience includes:

?The best local cuisine!

?The best local talent!

?An interactive, Musical Murder Mystery!

?Music & cocktail hour!

?Contests & giveaways!

?Fab photo opportunities!

?Talk back with the actors!

?An interactive experience to remember!

We look forward to entertaining you!

Your friends at Theatre Du Jour

