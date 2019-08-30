HANNIBAL, NY – Thelma E. Dunn, 94, of Hannibal, passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019.

She was the daughter of Ray and Muriel Parsons of South Hannibal.

Thelma was a beloved daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She was predeceased by her husband, Michael; two sons, Bruce and Brad DeRocha; two daughters, Eva and Bonnie Cunningham; son-in-law, David Cunningham; and two grandchildren, Alan Daghita and Laurie Cunningham.

Thelma is survived by her three children, Douglas (Patricia) Dunn, Michelle Dunn and Beverly (Don Taylor) Daghita; son-in-law, Frank Cunningham; two daughters-in-law, Linda and Kathy DeRocha; as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

There will be no calling hours or service.

A private burial will be in Ira Union (White) Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Hannibal United Methodist Church, 320 Church St., Hannibal, in Thelma’s memory.

Foster Funeral Home, Hannibal, has care of arrangements.

Foster Funeral Home

www.fosterfuneralhome.com

