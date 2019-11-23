OSWEGO, NY – Theodore “Ted” Phillips, of Granby, passed away Thursday evening November 21, 2019, at Oswego Hospital.

He was born in Granby, NY, to the late Merton and Myrtle (Callen) Phillips.

Ted remained a life resident of the Fulton area.

He attended Oswego High School and went on to receive an Honorable Discharge from the United States Army.

Ted continued his many years of service with the Seabees Reserves.

He retired from the Carpenters’ Local #747, Oswego.

Ted enjoyed working on his lawn, land, and wood lot cutting trees and clearing brush.

He built his own home, barn and pole barn.

Ted especially enjoyed spending time with his beloved granddaughters.

His favorite music was bluegrass and he had a passion for traveling to bluegrass festivals with his wife and camping in their RV.

He was a member of the Central NY Bluegrass Association, and the Oswego American Legion.

Ted is survived by his wife of 64 years (having just celebrated November 19th) Mary (Pawlenko) Phillips of Granby; his loving son and daughter-in-law, Greg and Janet Phillips of East Aurora, NY; two granddaughters, Jessica and Hannah; siblings, his twin Thelma March and Betty (Pat) Murphy, and Lawrence Phillips; several nieces and nephews and very special nephew Larry Eason.

Ted was predeceased by his siblings, Francis Borek, Elizabeth Babcock, Marjorie Davis, Lillian Davidson, Mildred Eldridge, Louise Hunn and Robert, Donald, Herbert, and Howard Phillips.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Minetto, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Guy Baccaro.

A calling hour will be held 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday at Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, 147 W. Fourth St., Oswego.

Burial will be in Fairdale Cemetery, Fairdale, NY.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...