FULTON – In an effort to keep the community aware of changes happening at the new Community Arts Center, CNY Arts Center is excited to announce there’s a hole in the floor at 121-125 Cayuga St.

The building constructed in the early 1970s boasted a grand staircase in the exact center of the building leading to the mezzanine level where patterns and fabrics and sewing notions tempted shoppers upward.

The same staircase brought shoppers to the lower level where sewing classes were held and inventory was stored.

As of this week, the lower level stairs have been removed leaving a hole in the floor, which will soon be closed.

“We have to relocate the stairs to open the floor for better use on both levels,” said Executive Director Nancy Fox. “Once the hole is safely closed, the space is opened up downstairs. With the basement stairs gone we can create spaces for theatre storage and lower level classrooms.”

The big wall between the large and small rooms on the main level also came down this past week, which allows the stage to be laid out where the wall used to be.

Once the stage platforms are placed, the remaining stairs on the main level can come down and be relocated to the spot where stage platforms are currently stacked.

The outside wall along the street edge was the first demolition to occur resulting in a hole in that wall.

It has since been restored with an angle flush to the street. This allows for more audience seating inside.

“One project is dependent on the other and it has a domino effect on the whole project but fortunately everything is happening in quick succession and we are optimistic about the time frame. We are anxious for everyone to follow our progress and join our excitement,” Fox said. “Our goal all along has been to work quickly and maintain momentum to a real and viable opening in 2018. Contractors are working tirelessly to help meet our deadlines and we are very grateful.”

Designs for electrical upgrades are being finalized and the sprinkler system installation is scheduled to start in mid-September.

“We have applied for a National Grid Main Street grant to help with continued work on the building and we will be applying for energy rebates for our lighting fixtures. A state grant for the wheelchair lift and energy efficient stage lighting will be decided in December,” Fox said. “Thanks to the critical funds from local banks and the Shineman Foundation, we are able to make progress on the infrastructure quickly.”

Of course, there are extras like theatre seats and a chair lift for the new stairs that need funding.

“We expect to launch a buy-a-seat campaign soon for folks who want to contribute for those critical but less expensive necessities. Every dollar donated is tremendously appreciated and put to good use,” Fox added. “People will be truly surprised at what is coming together. I can’t wait to see and share it!”

For more information on the organization, visit www.CNYArtsCenter.com or call 315-598-ARTS (2787).

