August 27, 2018

Fosters Funeral Home

Theresa V. Marino, 74

FULTON, NY – Theresa V. Marino, 74, of Fulton, formerly of Brooklyn, passed away on Friday August 24, 2018, at Oswego Hospital.

She was predeceased by her parents, Ralph and Marion Vecchio Scala; and her devoted husband, Patsy Marino.

Surviving are her loving children, Donna (Norman) Jaslow of Brooklyn, Gerald DiBenedetto of Fulton and Patricia (David) Castro Green of Fulton; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held from noon to 2 p.m. on Friday, August 31, at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St., Fulton, with services to follow at 2 p.m.

