They’re Putting Up A Parking Lot

To The Editor:

Hear Ye, Hear Ye, Residents of Mexico!

“Late last night I heard my screen door slam; a big yellow bulldozer (with an Oswego County logo) took away the house and land, Don’t it always seem to go that you don’t know what you’ve got until it’s gone. They paved paradise and put up a parking lot.”

Yes, residents and taxpayers of Mexico, the county is going to put a parking lot on the corner of Spring Street and Norman Avenue.

The addresses are 109 Spring St. and 5586 Norman Ave.

I’m sure the neighbors of those addresses will be over joyed with the presence of a DSS parking lot next door to them, helping decrease their property values.

They are going to take $5,613 of taxable property off the tax rolls, to put up a parking lot.

That number is for one year.

Gone forever, not just a year.

You will never get it back without raising taxes.

That is $5,613 of taxes that someone will have to make up for.

Take a guess who the someone will be.

The county’s job is and should be to increase the tax base, so it should also be your village and town representatives’ jobs as well.

Well your county legislator feels that a parking lot is more important than maintaining your tax base.

Let your legislator and your town and village representatives know how you feel.

I and four others voted against this resolution in an effort to protect the tax base.

There are other alternatives to a parking lot.

Increase the bus routes, stagger start times, use other property that the county already owns and use a shuttle bus.

All would keep these properties on the tax rolls.

Here is an ingenious idea.

Reduce the need for DSS, increase the number of Jobs in the county thereby reducing poverty and unemployment.

We are still in the top five in poverty and unemployment in the state.

Not good.

Legislator Frank Castiglia Jr.

25th District

