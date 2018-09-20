Third Annual “Go Bucs 5k Spirit Run/Walk” Scheduled for September 29th

Oswego, New York – The third annual “Go Bucs 5k Spirit Run” will take place on Saturday, September 29th at 9 am at the Liberty Street Parking Lot at the Oswego High School. The run/walk will be the fourth and final leg of this year’s inaugural Make It Happen Race Series.

Community members, families and students of all ages are invited to participate and wear their Buc blue attire and colors. All proceeds will benefit the Buc Boosters and their ongoing mission to support student athletes, coaches and programs in the Oswego City School District.

“We greatly appreciate the support and turnout the last two years for our Buc Spirit Run,” said Julie Chetney, race director and Buc Booster Board Member. “The race is quickly becoming a new racing tradition in Oswego, and we are proud to be the final leg of the new Make It Happen Racing Series.”

The registration deadline for the event is September 26th and is available at www.auyertiming.com . Participants who register by the deadline will receive a Buc Spirit Run T-Shirt the day of the race.

The cost is $10 for students and $25 for adults. Registration on the day of the event increases to $25 for each participant (student or adult).

Awards will be given to the top finishers in each group for the Go Bucs 5k Spirit Run/Walk and the overall Make It Happen Race Series winners will also be awarded at the conclusion of the race.