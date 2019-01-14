Third Ward Meeting To Be Held January 16

FULTON, NY – A community meeting held by Fulton’s third ward common councilor Donald Patrick Jr. is scheduled for Wednesday, January 16.

The meeting is the first quarterly meeting of 2019 continuing off a series of meetings last year aiming to bring communication between constituents and city officials to the forefront.

Wednesday, Fulton Fire Chief David Eiffe will contribute as the meeting’s guest speaker.

The meeting will be held at Lanigan Elementary School in the cafeteria beginning at 6:30 p.m.

The meeting is open to all members of the public.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...