Thirteen Hannibal Musicians Participate in Elementary All-County Band, Chorus Festival

HANNIBAL – More than a dozen Hannibal students joined elite musical company at the elementary All-County Band and Chorus Festival.

The annual event recognizes students who excel musically and allows them to showcase their talents among peers from other Oswego County school districts.

This year, 13 Dennis M. Kenney students were selected to participate at the festival in Pulaski.

The following students represented Hannibal at the event: Kayden McIntyre, Molly Mae Auchmoody, Connor Wayman, Tannor Kelley, Halana Judd-Flute, Maya Tura and Eryka DeRocha (band); and Peyton Giles, Alyssa Kovalczik, Alison Griffin, Nicolas Kaufman, Ella Lasinski and Anna Bartholomew (chorus).

According to DMK music teacher Jeffrey Sawyer, the students represented the Hannibal Central School District “very well” at the festival.

“These students work hard in the classroom and at home,” Sawyer said. “They are constantly practicing, and it definitely shows. We’re so proud of them and the way they represented our school district at All-County.”

