This Weekend: Pratt House Trash 2 Treasure Sale
Written by Contributor, Sep 6, 2018, 0 Comments
FULTON, NY – THIS WEEKEND: TRASH 2 TREASURE SALE at the J.W. Pratt House Museum.
You will find many unique items for sale at the J.W. Pratt House Museum’s Trash 2 Treasure Yard Sale including electronics, cookware, dishes, antiques, and much more.
While you’re there, grab a tour guide and stroll through history in this amazing Victorian mansion.
The sale opens at 9 a.m. both days.
J.W. Pratt House Museum is located at 177 S. First St., Fulton, NY.