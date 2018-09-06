This Weekend: Pratt House Trash 2 Treasure Sale

FULTON, NY – THIS WEEKEND: TRASH 2 TREASURE SALE at the J.W. Pratt House Museum.

You will find many unique items for sale at the J.W. Pratt House Museum’s Trash 2 Treasure Yard Sale including electronics, cookware, dishes, antiques, and much more.

While you’re there, grab a tour guide and stroll through history in this amazing Victorian mansion.

The sale opens at 9 a.m. both days.

J.W. Pratt House Museum is located at 177 S. First St., Fulton, NY.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...