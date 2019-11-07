OSWEGO, NY – Thomas J. Mieden, 80, a resident of Volney Town, died at home on Wednesday November 6, 2019.

Born in Monroe, Michigan, he was the son of the late Robert and Maxine (Hibler) Mieden.

Thomas served in the US Navy from 1958-1972.

He retired from Alcan.

Thomas is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Ruth; his son, Robert (Cindee) Mieden of Wolcott; his daughter, Lorna (Steve) Hall of Oswego; his sister, Lynda Rasmussen of Florida; two grandchildren, Derek Harrington and Stephanie (Christopher) Faul; and his great-grand-daughter, Sophia Faul.

In respect to Thomas’s wishes, there will be no services.

He will be buried in Rural Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Thomas’s name to Friends of Oswego County Hospice, 44 E. Bridge St., #204, Oswego NY 13126.

Thomas’s arrangements are in the care of Nelson Funeral Home.

