Three New Faces To Be On Fulton Common Council

FULTON – During Election Day, the people of Fulton voted out the Common Council incumbents for the 2nd, 4th and 5th wards.

In the 2nd Ward, Douglas Chapman (R) won with 91 votes against opponents Incumbent David Ritchie (C) and Ernesto Garcia (D), who won 77 and 81 votes respectively.

John Kenyon (C) beat 4th Ward Incumbent Samuel Vono (R) with 210 votes; Vono won 165 votes.

After narrowly losing the last election with absentee ballots, Audrey Avery (R) beat 5th Ward Incumbent Dennis Merlino (D) with 224 votes; Merlino won 181 votes.

“Congratulations to my opponent on her victory. I wish Fulton the greatest success,” Merlino said. “I hope my opponent now follows through on her promises to keep the public informed, to save Sharp’s Pond, to replace the sidewalks, curbs, and aging infrastructure in our 5th Ward, and I hope she will now support the organizations that make Fulton great.”

First Ward Councilor Tom Kenyon (C), 3rd Ward Councilor Don Patrick, Jr. (D, C), and 6th Ward Councilor Lawrence Macner (D, R, C) all ran uncontested and retained their seats.

Absentee ballots have not been taken into consideration yet, so the results are subject to change.

There will be a Common Council meeting tonight, Wednesday, Nov. 6, at 7 p.m. in the Municipal Building court room.

Oswego County Today is waiting for the rest of the candidates to respond with their thoughts at this time and will update this article as they get back to us.

