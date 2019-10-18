Thrills and Chills: Mexico to Stage ‘The Legend of Sleepy Hollow’

MEXICO — It’s time to get spooky.

Preparations are well under way as cast and crew from the Mexico High School Drama Club are set to show the mystery thriller “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” by Kathryn Schultz Miller just days after Halloween.

The fall play, directed by Mexico alumna and current teaching assistant Cassie Story, will run Nov. 1 and 2 at 7 p.m. in the Mexico High School auditorium.

“The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” is a classic thriller story by Washington Irving and will be presented with all the thrills, chills and laughs that keep young audiences on the edge of their seats.

The storybook tale revolves around the main characters – the bumbling schoolteacher Ichabod, the coquettish Katrina and Ichabod’s brutish rival, Brom Bones.

There are also several characters who play storytellers, keeping the action and pace moving throughout.

As much fun as the play presents, it saves the best for last: the ride of the headless horseman.

The cast includes Devon Thayer (as Ichabod Crane), Anna Pluff (Katrina), Luke Kinsey (Brom Bones), Colin O’Neill (Washington), Kelly Mason (Irving), Avery Oakes (Peter), Alli Kerr (Emily), Jen Babcock (Charlotte), Olivia Linerode (Judith), Katelynn Spaulding (Meredith), Grace Mason (Arthur), Lauren Salisbury (Violet), Collin Hatch (Van Ripper) and Alayna Walker (Van Tassell).

Sabria Summers, Harmony Schoeder and Cali Hopp play the Sleepy Hollow Boys while Meg Sidoti, Emmalee Walker and Eileen Bouchard have been cast as the Tea Time Ladies.

Tickets are available for sale at the door or via pre-sale at a discount.

Those interested in pre-sale tickets should contact Story at [email protected]

