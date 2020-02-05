Tickets Available for St. Baldrick’s Night at the Crunch

SYRACUSE – It’s a win-win. Syracuse Crunch fans can help raise money for life-saving childhood cancer research, and St. Baldrick’s supporters can see a late-season rivalry game vs. the Rochester Amerks.

Tickets are available now for the Crunch’s February 29 home game.

When on-line or phone purchasers use the promo code stbaldricks, a percentage of all sales goes toward the March 29 St. Baldrick’s Day in Oswego County event, at the Lake Ontario Event and Conference Center in Oswego.

Tickets are $20 by phone (315/473-4444) and $22 if ordered on-line (www.syracusecrunch.com/stbaldricks).

“If we sell enough tickets, the Crunch organization is also going to promote our event on their scoreboard that night and allow us to set up an information table in the concourse of the War Memorial,” explained event organizer Dan Witmer. “We’ve never done this kind of thing before, but we’re grateful to the Crunch for offering us this opportunity.”

Since 2005, the St. Baldrick’s Foundation has raised more than $282 million in research grant funding.

In its first 13 years, the annual Oswego event has raised more than $770,000, including more than $85,000 in last year’s event.

For more information about St. Baldrick’s, to make a donation, or to register for this year’s event, please go to www.stbaldricks.org, or contact Witmer at [email protected], or at 315/529-5154.

