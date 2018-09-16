Tickets Go On Sale Sept. 17 for Oswego Speedway’s Hall of Fame Banquet

OSWEGO, NY – With Oswego Speedway’s 2018 ‘Road to the Championship’ in the record books, focus now to shifts to the Hall of Fame Banquet set for November 3, which will again be hosted by the Lake Ontario Event & Conference Center in Oswego.

Festivities will begin with a cocktail hour tentatively set for 6 p.m., with a buffet style dinner and awards to immediately follow.

2018 track champions Otto Sitterly and Anthony Losurdo will be honored for their efforts, with Sitterly taking home a plaque for his record breaking eighth Supermodified championship.

In addition to Sitterly and Losurdo, the top ten drivers in each division will also receive plaques for their participation in the speedway’s 2018 campaign.

Several special awards are also set to be distributed throughout the ceremony including rookie of the year presentations for 16-year-old Tyler Thompson in the Novelis Supermodified division and Joshua Sokolic in the Pathfinder Bank SBS ranks.

Oswego Speedway’s 2018 hall of fame class was also revealed on Classic Weekend and includes a host of popular names such as Tim and Denny Snyder of Snyder Racing, track historian Dave Rice, Crowe Motorsports co-owner Tom Aaserud, and longtime track sponsor the Burritt Family, all of which will be officially inducted at the banquet.

Tickets for the event are available for $45 and can be purchased at the Oswego Speedway box office by calling (315) 342-0646 or emailing [email protected]

To reserve a room at either the Best Western PLUS Captain’s Quarters or Quality Inn & Suites Riverfront for the night of the banquet, both hotels can be reached by phone at (315) 342-4040 and the Quality Inn at (315) 343-1600.

Be sure to mention Oswego Speedway.

The Best Western PLUS Captain’s Quarters and Quality Inn is within walking distance from local shopping, fishing, parks, Fort Ontario, the Marine Museum, the Safe Haven Museum and the Richardson-Bates House Museum.

A short drive will give you access to local industry, including the Oswego Speedway, SUNY Oswego, the Renaissance Festival and Fair Haven Beach State Park.

For more information on Oswego Speedway, visit www.oswegospeedway.com

