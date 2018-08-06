Tim Sears Jr. Races To Third Fulton Speedway Modified Win

FULTON, NY – Tim Sears Jr. came into Saturday night racing sitting fourth in the Modified points looking to make a late season run in the battle for the 2018 Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modified Track Championship.

In the 35-lap feature Sears, while running second, would take advantage of a caution on lap 14 and restart getting by race long leader Tyler Trump. Once out front, Sears would never look back for his third win of the year on the ‘Highbanks.’

Other winners on Willmes Law night were, Dylan Zacharias & Tony Finch II (SUNY Canton DIRTcar Sportsman) Bret Belden (Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux RUSH Late Models) Quinn Wallis (E&V Energy Novice Sportsman)

Tyler Trump would take advantage of his front row starting spot and bolt out to a ten-car length advantage in the early going of the 35-lap DIRTcar Modified feature.

At lap 10 Trump was quick running the top of the speedway leading by 1.5 seconds while Tim Sears Jr. and Jeff McGinnis were in a tight fight for second and third with Glenn Forward and Tom Sears Jr. fourth and fifth.

A quick caution on lap-14 would tighten the field with Tim Sears Jr. taking advantage on the restart as he would drive by Trump to be scored the new leader.

With 20 laps showing on the scoring tower, Sears was cruising out front leading by a half a straightaway while Trump, McGinnis, Tom Sears and Forward were putting a show in a tight battle for second through fifth.

Sears would lengthen his lead to a full straightaway with 10 laps left as all eyes were on the close battle between McGinnis, Tom Sears, Forward and a rapidly closing Larry Wight as the final laps started clicking off.

Sears would see his 4.4 seconds lead go away on a lap 28 caution that would see Forward’s night end after what was just hard racing in the top five and then contact with a uke tire damaging his front end.

When the green came back out and over the final laps Tim Sears Jr. wasn’t seriously challenged the rest of the way picking up win number three of the year at the speedway. Tom Sears Jr., Larry Wight, Jeff McGinnis and Ron Davis III finished second through fifth.

The SUNY Canton DIRTcar Sportsman division continues to impress as 59 cars were in the pits setting up two 25-lap features.

The first feature would see yellow flag fever in the early going before the race started putting together a few consecutive laps under green.

With 10 laps showing on the scoring tower Brett Draper and Dylan Zacharias were in a two-car breakaway at the front of the field. Brandon Carvey, Jimmy Moyer and Kyle Perry were having a race of their own for third through fifth.

After a lap 11 restart, Zacharias would bolt out to the lead using the high side of the speedway on lap 13.

Zacharias would build up a 2 seconds lead over Draper with 10 laps to go with Moyer, Carvey and Chris Hulsizer in a close race for third through fifth.

Late cautions would tighten the field up and would see Jimmy Moyer keep pace with Dylan Zacharias, but Zacharias was too quick as he was first under the checkers for his second Fulton win this season. Jimmy Moyer, Chris Hulsizer, Corey Barker and Brandon Carvey finished second through fifth.

In the second 25-lap feature Richie Riggs and Tony Finch II would swap the lead back and forth every lap for the first 5 laps.

By lap 10 Finch held about a ten-car length advantage over Riggs with Jessica Power, Zach Sobotka and Tom Juno chasing the top two.

The yellow would wave on lap 14 when top-five running Riggs spun in turn three.

When the race went back to green and the rest of the distance Zach Sobotka could keep pace with Finch but Finch hit his marks and cruised under the checkers for his first Fulton win of the year. Zach Sobotka, Jessica Power, Amy Holland and Alan Fink finished second through fifth.

In the 20-lap Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux RUSH Late Model feature Bret Belden would bolt out to the early lead as the racing behind him was two and three wide.

With 5 laps showing on the scoring tower, Belden held a quarter of a straightaway lead over Max Hill who was by himself in the second spot. Sean Beardsley, Dale Caswell and Dane Keller Jr. battled for third through fifth.

At the halfway point Belden was still fast out front with no one challenging him. Hill and Beardsley were in a close fight for second and third with Caswell and Kevan Cook a few lengths back in the top five.

Over the second half of the race there was no slowing down Bret Belden as he cruised to his second Fulton win of the year. Sean Beardsley, high school student Max Hill, Dale Caswell and Kevan Cook finished second through fifth.

Quinn Wallis was impressive in the 15-lap E&V Energy Novice Sportsman feature. Wallis would take the lead on lap 2 and never look back, winning by 7.285 seconds at the checkers. Kearra Backus, Robert Gage, Dana Camenga and Riley Rogala finished second through fifth.

A big night is coming this Saturday, August 11 at the Fulton Speedway presented by major marketing partner Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux.

Racing on the speedway will see the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modifieds, SUNY Canton DIRTcar Sportsman and the E&V Energy Novice Sportsman.

The Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux RUSH Late Models will see their roofs come off for their “Topless” night race.

Right after hot laps around 6:15 pm Fan Fest will take place. The drivers will be bringing their cars up to the midway behind the grandstands so the fans of all ages can get up close to the cars, get autographs and pictures and talk with their favorite drivers.

After the racing is complete it’s time to start the chaos and destruction of a popular event at speedways across the country called the Trailer Race.

What is a trailer race you might ask if you haven’t seen one? Take an old car or truck and attach a camper trailer, pop-up trailer, and wooden or fiberglass boat etc. and you are in.

When the green flag waves the carnage and destruction begins. The race isn’t to the fastest around the speedway, it’s the one who is left standing with their trailer still attached to their vehicle. To make sure there is no sandbagging, no one is allowed to just drive around to avoid contact. If officials see this happening they will be disqualified.

PURSES AND AWARDS:

1. 1 st Place – $1,000, 2nd place – $300, 3rd place – $200

2. “Master of Destruction Award” – $100 – Awarded (by fan vote) to the driver that takes out the most trailers and/or puts on the best overall show.

3. “Most Unique Entry” – $100 – To the driver that has the most unique tow vehicle/trailer entry.

4. Best Appearing Entry” – $100 – To the driver that has the best paint/graphics job on tow vehicle/trailer.

If you want to participate see complete rules by going to www.fultonspeedway.com . Once there, on the right-hand side of the website click on the Trailer Race graphic on the right hand side. The rules and entry form are at the bottom of the page. Entry is free until August 11.

Adult grandstand admission on August 11 is $15 with everyone 18 years old and younger free. Pit admission is $27 member, $30 non-member. Grandstands will open at 5 p.m. with racing starting at 7 p.m.

Any questions you might have about the 2018 racing season and for marketing opportunities, please contact Cory Reed at 315-593-6531 or [email protected] .

For all the latest news go to www.fultonspeedway.com and like the track Facebook page www.facebook.com/FultonSpeedway for weekly and race day updates.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print

