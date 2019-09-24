Time & Again Books & Tea Celebrating 20th Anniversary

OSWEGO – Jenny Zheng who is in the third grade at Kingsford Park School was the winner of Time & Again Books & Tea’s annual anniversary give-away.

Each year Time Books encourages students to keep reading by raffling off a fully loaded backpack with a fun DVD, some games, and assorted school supplies.

Jenny is in Oswego for the year while her mother studies at the School of Education at SUNY Oswego.

Time & Again Books & Tea is celebrating throughout its 20th year with multiple giveaways, dice spinning sales, and at the end of the year, an open house with cake and ice cream.

The store is located at 18 E. Utica St.

