HANNIBAL, NY – Timothy A. DeMott, 49, of Hannibal, passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at home surrounded by his family.

He was a graduate of Hannibal High School in 1988.

Tim enjoyed many things in life including, hunting, fishing and snowmobiling.

He was predeceased by his parents, Robert and Bertina DeBarr DeMott.

Tim is survived by his wife, Candice; seven children, Bryan Coulter, Timothy (Erica) DeMott, Christina DeMott, Zachary DeMott, Joshua Gugula, Elizabeth Gugula and Justin Delahunt; seven grandchildren; one brother, James DeMott; two sisters, Ann DeMott and Jennifer (Les) Baker; as well as several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Tim’s life will be celebrated at 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 23, at The I.O.O.B. Club, 1218 County Route 3, Hannibal, NY 13074.

For those wishing, contributions may be made to Friends of Oswego County Hospice, P.O. Box 102 Oswego, New York 13126 in Tim’s memory.

Foster Funeral Home, Hannibal, has care of arrangements.

Foster Funeral Home

www.fosterfuneralhome.com

