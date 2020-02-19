Timothy J. Kirts

February 19, 2020 Contributor

FULTON, NY – Timothy James Kirts, 50, of Fulton, passed away at home on Sunday, February 16, 2020.

Tim was a kind, loving and caring man.

He was predeceased by his brother, Donald Kirts, in 1964; and his father, Dwayne Kirts, in 2018.

Surviving are his mother, Phyllis Kirts; two brothers, Doug and Red; five sisters, Sue, Reba, Billiejo, Missy and Barbie; Uncle Don; several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

A celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date.

Foster Funeral Home, Fulton, has care of arrangements.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*