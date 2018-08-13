Timothy W. Manno, 23

FULTON, NY – Timothy W. Manno, 23, of Fulton, passed away on Saturday, August 11, 2018, resulting from a motor vehicle accident in the town of Hannibal.

He was a G. Ray Bodley High School graduate, class of 2013, and was known for his ability as a drummer in the school band.

Tim worked at Page Material Management in Cato for the past year.

He enjoyed spending time with his German Shepard, “Kaiser,” fishing and kayaking.

He was predeceased by his paternal grandfather, Patrick J. Manno Jr, in 2002.

Surviving are his parents, Patrick D. and Cynthia Adsitt Manno of Fulton; siblings, Patrick J. (Muchen Zhang) Manno of Shanghai, China, and Emily Manno of Winter Park, Fla.; maternal grandparents, Cynthia and Thomas Hirsh of Hannibal and John Adsitt of Hannibal; paternal grandmother, Mary Manno of Fulton; nephew, Patrick W. Manno of Shanghai, China; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Calling hours will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 15, at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St. in Fulton, NY.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Tim’s uncle, the Rev. John D. Manno at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 16, at Holy Trinity Parish, corner of Rochester and South Third streets in Fulton, with burial services at Hannibal Village Cemetery on West Street in Hannibal.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are encouraged to Emmaus Ministry of Syracuse, Inc., PO Box 15224, Syracuse, NY 13215 (emmausministry.org).

Foster Funeral Home, Inc.

www.fosterfuneralhome.com

