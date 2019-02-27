FULTON, NY – Tina M. Widger, 48, of Fulton, formerly of Syracuse, passed away at Upstate Hospital, Syracuse, on Monday February 25, 2019.

She enjoyed working as a taxi cab driver in Syracuse for many years.

Tina was predeceased by her husband, William Widger, in 2013; and her father.

She is survived by her beloved Daisy Mae, as well as many family and friends.

Calling hours will be held noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St., Fulton.

To leave condolences, please visit, fosterfuneralhome.com

Foster Funeral Home, Inc.

www.fosterfuneralhome.com

