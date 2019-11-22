‘Tithe My Shoes’ Drive Underway

Assemblyman Will Barclay announced he will participate in the sixth annual “Tithe My Shoes” drive, an effort to collect shoes and boots for the Rescue Mission.

Shoes will be collected until Dec. 15 in an effort to bring shoes to those in need in Oswego County.

“Tithe My Shoes” was started in 2014 by Millard “Mudd” Murphy, former mayor of Central Square and executive director of the Oswego County Conference of Mayors.

The drive’s goal this year is to collect 1,147 pairs of shoes by Dec. 15 so the shoes can be delivered in time for the holidays.

Murphy works with Ralph Rotella, owner of the Discount Shoe Repair store in Syracuse, who donates his time to clean and fix used shoes collected through the drive.

“I applaud Mudd’s dedication to this cause. He has collected thousands of pairs of shoes and boots over the last five years and because of his efforts, more people have shoes and boots that they need,” said Barclay.

Last year, the drive collected 1,125 pairs of shoes. Donations will go to Rescue Mission stores located in Syracuse and Oswego County.

Barclay and Murphy welcome people in the community to drop off any new or gently-used shoes at any of the locations listed below.

Mallory Wesleyan Church at 5 Baum Road in Mallory

Central Square Community Church at 833 State Route 11 in Central Square

Victory Bible Church at the corner of Route 11 and Hungry Lane in Central Square

Assemblyman Barclay’s office at 200 N. Second St. in Fulton (Second floor, above the Department of Motor Vehicle Office)

Village of Central Square Municipal Offices at 3125 East Ave. in Central Square

Oswego City Hall at 13 W. Oneida St. in Oswego

Village of Mexico Municipal Offices at 3236 Main St. in Mexico

New Hope Presbyterian Church, Rider St., Parish

Additional drop-off sites are needed.

If your organization or business is able to serve as a collection point for the public, please contact Mudd at 315-952-2828 or email [email protected]

