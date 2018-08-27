Together We Rise Planned In Minetto

MINETTO – Members of Concinnity, the local select women’s vocal ensemble, believe that “Everyone in our society deserves respect and dignity: it is important for everyone to stand up for peace, justice, and love for all.”

They have chosen to make their voices heard by means of a concert entitled, Together We Rise.

Many community members will be joining in this concert.

The program will consist of songs about Sojourner Truth, Malala, protecting children, the environment, equality, peace, and love, and will be held at the Minetto United Methodist Church, on September 16 at 3 p.m.

The building is fully accessible.

The church is located at the corner of State Route 48 and County Route 8, one block south of the Stewarts Shop, midway between Oswego and Fulton, in the village of Minetto.

Its physical address for GPS purposes is 2433 County Route 8, Oswego, NY 13126.

The mailing address is PO Box 217, Minetto, NY 13115.

Kindred Spirits, a group of community women from the region, will join Concinnity in a number of songs, including the exciting finale of “We Are the Voices.”

They have volunteered their time to join in this positive and thoughtful celebration of love, hope, and responsibility.

Concinnity’s contributions will range from a song utilizing Sojourner Truth’s “Ain’t I a Woman” speech, a composition about Malala, two new pieces with texts from poet Laureate Maya Angelou by Mark Hayes.

As a culmination of the Together We Rise concert, the groups will join together for Witness, a song questioning who will stand up and witness to the ills of our age.

Concinnity conductor Mary Lou Carpenter-Bjorkman wonders, “Will there ever be a time of equality and accountability? Come join us for a Sunday afternoon filled with uplifting and inspirational music to soothe the soul and the ears.”

There will be no admission charge, but a freewill offering will be invited.

