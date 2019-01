OSWEGO – Students in grades 3-6 competed recently in Trinity Catholic School’s competition of the Scripps Spelling Bee.

Spelling their way to success were, Max Steiger, Zoe Seppi and Preston Kearns.

These students, along with students from other elementary schools and the Oswego Middle School, will compete on March 16 to determine the regional winner who will advance to the national competition in Washington, DC.

