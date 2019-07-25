Topless Late Models Part Of Exciting Fulton Speedway Race Night July 27

FULTON, NY – After a week off, fans and race teams are excited to get back at it with a night of fast, family affordable, fun racing on the ‘Highbanks’ of the Fulton Speedway this Saturday, July 27.

On the race card presented by Stirling Lubricants & Champion Racing Oil will be the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modifieds, DOT Foods DIRTcar Sportsman and the E&V Energy Novice Sportsman.

The Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux RUSH Late Models will see the roofs come off in a fan favorite topless race.

Fan friendly grandstand admission tickets are just $12 for adults with everyone 18 years old and younger admitted free to the grandstands. Pit admission is $27 participant and $30 non-participant. Grandstands will open at 5 p.m. with racing at 7 p.m.

Top-Five Division Point Standings:

(Modifieds) – 99L – Larry Wight (430) 83x – Tim Sears Jr. (350) 32R – Ron Davis III (342) 15 – Todd Root (338) 8R – Rob Bellinger (324).

(Sportsman) – 60 – Jackson Gill (438) 3 – Chris Mackey (428) 38 – Zach Sobotka (418) 8 – Alan Fink (413) 31 – Corey Barker (412).

(Late Models) – 91 – Chad Homan (866) 10 – Chris Fleming (847) 81 – Bret Belden (829) 3x – Kevan Cook (808) 160 – Max Hill (788).

The Fulton Speedway would like to welcome Stirling Lubricants and their racing industry Champion Racing Oil both located locally in Rochester.

Stirling Lubricants Inc. is a leading manufacturer and supplier of specialty cutting oils, stamping oils, quench oils, hydraulic and way oils as well as a distributor of high-quality Lubricants.

Established more than 100 years ago, we have become a leading distributor for industrial, machining, agricultural, automotive, construction, trucking, logging, high performance motorsports and more lubricants.

Our products adhere to specific engineering standards set by the lubricant industry.

With a dedicated team and quality products, we are able to provide our clients with oils and lubricants they can trust from brands they know. Our cutting/industrial oils are made from 100% Pennsylvania crude oil, which arguably are the “Best in the World!”

We are able to deliver our products within 24 to 48 hours! We have expanded our chemical product line to create innovating cleaning chemicals and compounds that remove all varieties of residues and dirt.

For more information go to www.stirlinglubricants.com or call (585) 461-8310.

For your Champion Racing Oil racing needs on the website click the products tab then Champion.

Mark your calendars for August 3 when the crazy, fun chaos and destruction of the $1,000-to-win World Famous Trailer Race will hit the ‘Highbanks’ along with Fan Fest in the midway plus a full racing card.

Any questions you might have and for marketing opportunities contact Cory Reed at (315) 593-6531 or [email protected] .

For all the latest news visit www.fultonspeedway.com and like the speedway Facebook and Twitter pages.

