Tops Opens For Seniors Only During Select Times

OSWEGO COUNTY – In these uncertain times we at Tops Friendly Markets feel the need to address the concerns of our most vulnerable population, our seniors 60 years of age and older.

We’ve heard you and therefore, effective Thursday, March 19, 2020 and until further notice, Tops will open its doors for this select audience only, allowing them to shop from 6:00 – 7:30 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday.

Rest assured we will not be asking for identification as we trust the community will not abuse this privilege. Tops also has curbside and pickup delivery as an alternate shopping solution. Please visit Topsmarkets.com to shop on-line.

