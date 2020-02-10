Tory DeCaire to Lead Child Advocacy Center

FULTON, NY – John Zanewych, president of the Child Advocacy Center’s Board of Directors has announced that former Oswego Police Chief Tory DeCaire has been chosen as the CAC’s new executive director.

A native of Oswego, DeCaire recently retired after 22 years on the Oswego Police Department.

While he had no immediate plans for future employment, when approached with the opportunity to lead the CAC DeCaire felt compelled to do so.

“Throughout my career the Oswego Police Department collaborated with the CAC and its partners in the investigation of child abuse cases,” said DeCaire. “Shortly after becoming police chief I toured the CAC offices. It gave me a clear picture of the CAC and a better understanding of the scope of its work and the tremendous job its staff does to help children and their families recover emotionally from the trauma of physical and sexual abuse. I felt that if I could be a part of that mission, and that my experience may move the CAC forward, then I should offer that to them.”

As executive director DeCaire will oversee every aspect of the CAC; from investigation and counseling, to advocating for children and families and the prosecution of offenders.

He will also be actively involved with identifying grant opportunities and fundraising events such as the CAC’s upcoming Wing Fest and Pinwheel Campaign.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to lead the CAC,” said DeCaire. “One of my top priorities will be to conduct a thorough needs assessment. The CAC has a very talented staff of professionals. I want to eliminate any barriers that may interfere with the work they do and ensure that the staff has the resources they need to help children and their families heal and move on with their lives.”

DeCaire added that one of the key factors to achieving that goal is the CAC’s facilities and all it has to offer. With an examination room for medical professionals and offices for law enforcement, advocates and counselors the CAC is a one stop location that addressed every aspect of abuse cases.

“That is a tremendous benefit to the children and families,” said DeCaire. “The CAC offers a physical environment that is welcoming and child friendly. By having all services available at one location it minimizes the trauma of having children and their families retelling their story to multiple agencies at multiple locations.”

Zanewych and the other board members are excited about the direction the CAC is taking and the ability of DeCaire to lead the agency into the future.

“Tory’s vision of the CAC’s future is on par with our mission,” said Zanewych. “His relationship with our Multi-Disciplinary Team and our other partners makes him a perfect choice for executive director. That, combined with his experience in law enforcement, provides the CAC with a unique perspective that will benefit not only the CAC, but more importantly, the children and families it serves.”

“It’s an honor to be a part of an organization that is vital to the overall health of our community and cares deeply about the safety and well-being of our young people,” added DeCaire. “I look forward to building upon the past success of the CAC, increasing community awareness of what we do, and continuing our mission of helping survivors of child abuse and to break the cycle of child abuse in Oswego County.”

Located at 163 S. First St. in Fulton, the CAC is a non-profit organization that works hand-in-hand with local law enforcement, prosecution, child protective services, medical providers, mental health providers, and victim advocacy professionals in Oswego County to protect and serve child victims of sexual and physical abuse.

The CAC also has a satellite office located at 3850 State Route 13 in Pulaski.

For more information on the Child Advocacy Center of Oswego County, call 315-592-4453 or visit

www.oswegocac.org.

