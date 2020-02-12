Tourism Office Is Still Accepting Info for Summer/Fall Events Calendar

OSWEGO – Organizations and businesses who are planning special events this summer and fall can receive a free listing in the 2020 “Summer/Fall” events calendar published by the Oswego County Tourism Office. The deadline to submit information is Friday, Feb. 14.

Events that take place in Oswego County between May 1 and Oct. 31 will be posted on the Visit Oswego County website and listed in the printed brochure, which is widely distributed at travel and vacation shows, chambers of commerce, NYS Thruway information centers, businesses and other outlets.

People can fill out a form online and submit it directly to the Tourism Office at http://visitoswegocounty.com/more-to-see-do/calendar/events-in-oswego-county-entry-form/. Forms have been sent to those who submitted information in previous years.

For more information, contact the Oswego County Tourism Office weekdays at 315-349-8322 or e-mail [email protected]

