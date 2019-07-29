Tours and Singalong Slated at Historic Oswego Church

OSWEGO – The Church of the Resurrection across from Franklin Square in Oswego is preparing for an open house and hymn sing.

All are invited to submit their favorite hymns by Aug. 12 to be included in the program for the September event.

Members of the public can tour the church and enjoy apple crisp and ice cream before coming together to sing the favorite hymns that people have submitted.

When all the submissions are in Aug. 12, musician Nancy Radloff will compile a booklet with information about each of the hymns on the program.

Copies will be on hand at the event Sept. 15.

Anyone may submit a hymn by emailing the title or first line, tune name or composer, and any dedication or memorial information they would like, along with their name, to [email protected]

For ideas, those interested may wish to browse the hymnal linked from the new website of the church of the Resurrection at resoswego.org/faith.

Favorites from American classics like “Simple Gifts” and “Swing Low, Sweet Chariot” to centuries’ old hymns like “Amazing Grace,” the Irish traditional “Be Thou My Vision” and St. Francis’ “All Creatures of Our God and King” may well appear on the program that Radloff puts together.

A pianist, organist and composer, Radloff received her doctorate in performance from the Johns Hopkins University’s Peabody Conservatory of Music.

She was the director of music at St. John’s Church in Ithaca from 1999 to 2014 and choir director at Oswego’s Church of the Resurrection in 2015.

The hymn sing will begin at 4 p.m. in the Great Hall of the Church of the Resurrection on Sept. 15.

Before that, visitors are welcome to take guided tours of the building and churchyard, beginning at the chapel at 120 W. Fifth St. between 3 and 3:30 p.m.

Tours will end in the Great Hall, where apple crisp, ice cream, coffee and tea will be available.

The Church of the Resurrection incorporates two centuries of Episcopalian presence in Oswego.

Its building occupies the last site of Christ Church, founded in 1822, and uses its chapel, which opened in 1884.

A brief history can be found at resoswego.org/history.

For more information on the hymn sing and open house, call the church at 315-343-3501.

