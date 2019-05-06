Town of Volney Learns About Elmina Spencer

VOLNEY – On Sunday (May 5) afternoon the town of Volney History Center was awestruck with the presentation of “Who is Elmina Spencer?”

Joyce Cook, dressed in period costume as a Civil War battlefield nurse, gave a riviting presentation of the life, disappointments and hardships of Elmina Spencer, 1819-1912.

In the War of the Wilderness, Spencer was hit by a grape shot.

The ball struck her over the right hip, (but) was prevented entering entirely by a whalebone she was wearing in her clothing.

The performance continued with her war efforts in caring for the wounded and awards.

The book “Elmina Spencer: Oswego’s Civil War Battlefield Nurse” by Joyce Hawthorne Cook is available at the Volney town hall, Rivers End Bookstore and Richardson Bates Museum in Oswego, Pratt House in Fulton and Amazon.com

