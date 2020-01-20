Tractor Trailer Hits Fulton Slice And Go Deli

FULTON – At approximately 2:15 p.m. today, Jan. 20, a tractor trailer traveling south bound on State Route 481 at Division Street left the roadway and struck the Slice and Go Deli on the south west corner of the intersection.

There were two occupants in the building but there were no injuries according to the Fulton Police Department.

Road closures are in effect due to the motor vehicle crash at the intersection of State Route 481 and Division Street in the city of Fulton are closed.

State Route 481 from State Route 3 South to Fay Street will be closed for several hours as National Grid repairs a gas line damaged during the incident.

The incident is still under investigation.

UPDATE — as of 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Oswego County Today spoke to the tractor trailer driver, Kristen Levy who works for Super Ego Holding and is from Chicago.

“The right lane was covered in snow,” Levy said. “Due to the snow on the ground, I veered the tractor into the building and just slid off the road.”

The tractor trailer was headed to Fulton for TQL.

Levy said she will head back home once she completes her “32 hour reset” and speaks with the Department of Transportation.

“I’m just glad that they checked my vitals and I’m alive,” Levy said.

Levy waited on scene and two strangers gave her a hot drink, something to eat and hand warmers to keep warm in the cold weather.

The roads have since unblocked and traffic is able to travel on Route 481 past the Slice N Go Deli.

