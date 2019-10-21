Trade Union Endorses Benedetto For Family Court Judge

The New England Regional Council of Carpenters (NERCC-NY), has endorsed Thomas Benedetto for Oswego County Family Court Judge.

“Throughout this campaign, Thom Benedetto has been an advocate for children and families, something the members of the NERCC truly appreciate,” said David Haines, NERCC Western NY regional manager. “We believe you will continue to be a tireless partner on the issues that face a 21st century workforce, and we look forward to continuing our alliance in the fight for opportunities for families, good jobs, fair wages and safe conditions.”

Benedetto said he understands the challenges facing working families today, and that he and his wife, Patty, are longtime union members. “Having this endorsement from this trades union is very humbling,” he said. “The hard-working men and women of the carpenters’ union represent a diverse cross section of our families. They understand the importance of honesty and experience, as well as the value of hard work and integrity. For these reasons, I’m honored to have them supporting my election to the Family Court bench.”

Benedetto was endorsed by the Republican and Conservative parties and went on to beat his opponent in the primary election on June 25. Voters and all parties will now get to choose in the November 5 election. Voters for the first time can participate in early voting, which starts on October 26. According to Peggy Bickford, Republican commissioner, Oswego County Board of Elections, early voting is at the Board of Elections, 185 E. Seneca St. Oswego, NY. “ The hours can be found on www.oswegocounty.com,” Bickford said. “The voters of NY State now have nine additional days before every election to get to the poll and exercise their right to vote. Plus, for people leaving before October 26, 2019 we still offer absentee voting.”

