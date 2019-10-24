Trades Fair at CiTi Promotes Career Relationships

MEXICO – The Center for Instruction, Technology and Innovation recently hosted a trades fair during which local businesses, unions and industries talked with students about internships and future career opportunities.

The following attended: Boilermakers Lodge #5 Zone 175, Carpenters Local 747, IBEW Local 1249, IBEW Local 43, Iron Workers Local 60, Laborers Local 633, Millwrights Local 1163, Operating Engineers #545, Oswego County Workforce NY, Plumbers & Steamfitters 73, Sheet Metal Workers #58 and Nelson Tree Service.

When asked if the event was worth it and if they would come back again, every vendor answered yes on a survey. One comment was, “the students were polite, professional and inquisitive.”

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...