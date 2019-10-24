Trades Fair at CiTi Promotes Career Relationships

October 24, 2019 Contributor

MEXICO – The Center for Instruction, Technology and Innovation recently hosted a trades fair during which local businesses, unions and industries talked with students about internships and future career opportunities.

Pulaski Academy and Central Schools student Hunter Schwalm talks with Matt Nesbitt, training coordinator and business agent for Ironworkers.

The following attended: Boilermakers Lodge #5 Zone 175, Carpenters Local 747, IBEW Local 1249, IBEW Local 43, Iron Workers Local 60, Laborers Local 633, Millwrights Local 1163, Operating Engineers #545, Oswego County Workforce NY, Plumbers & Steamfitters 73, Sheet Metal Workers #58 and Nelson Tree Service.

When asked if the event was worth it and if they would come back again, every vendor answered yes on a survey. One comment was, “the students were polite, professional and inquisitive.”

