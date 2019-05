OSWEGO – West First Street between West Utica and West Mohawk streets will be closed to through traffic May 13, to facilitate installation of a new sewer lateral for the Dunkin’ Donuts Project.

The closure will begin at 7 a.m. and should be complete and re-opened by 5 p.m.

All Big M customers should enter the parking lot on Second Street.

Please direct any questions or concerns to the Engineering Office at 315-342-8153.

