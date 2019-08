FULTON – Fulton Friends of History will hold its Trash-2-Treasure Yard Sale on Sept. 6 and 7.

You may bring in your items to donate for the sale beginning Aug. 28 – 30 and Sep. 4 and 5.

And, don’t forget our Hunter Arms Homecoming is Aug 23-24.

For more information about our events, call 315-598-4616 or email [email protected]

